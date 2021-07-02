PNGRFL Focus On Development

PNGRFL Chief Executive Officer, Standley Hondina said their focus in the last two months through their regional visits was to fix the governance in the sport of rugby league in the country.

Hondina said: “At PNGRFL we are trying to focus on governance side of things involving grassroots league as well as fixing the processes and systems in place for their affiliated clubs in various parts of PNG and the type of programs we want to roll out.”

He said the main areas of focus has been on targeting grassroots rugby league, schools rugby league and most importantly, PNGRFL affiliated clubs in the country.

Hondina said this are part of the plans not just to develop the sport but also to expand around the country and having the correct processes in place.

“PNGRFL’s top three tiers are where they are supposed as we expected and that includes the SP PNG Hunters, Kumuls and the Orchids,” Hondina said.

Recently PNGRFL visited the Highlands region to liaise with its affiliated association to fix up the back end of the processes involved in fixing the sport of rugby league in respective provinces and put in place proper strategies in bringing rugby league to the next level.

“This weekend or next weekend we will be traveling to the other regions to roll out similar programs in the country.”

Photo Credit: PNG Kumuls Page