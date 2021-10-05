PNGRFL Defer League Trials

The first trials for New Guinea Islands to be staged in Kokopo on Thursday followed by Southern in Port Moresby, Highlands in Minj and Northern in Lae over the weekend have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 measures.



The deferral means the 2021 National Confederate Championships slated from October 15-17th in Lae and the All Stars challenge the week after will be rescheduled.



The Affiliated Leagues comprises of Under 20, senior men’s and senior women’s local competitions.



PNGRFL CEO, Stanley Hondina in a statement said the deferral was in line with the directives – Measure 3. Domestic Measures- issued last week by the Pandemic Controller restricting gatherings to no more than 20 persons.



“We have received advice from the National Pandemic Response Office that due to the surge in the country of the COVID-19 Delta Variant, the Measure 3. Domestic directive banning all events for the next one month was issued.

“Therefore, in compliance with this directive, the Affiliated Leagues Confederate trials, the National Confederate Championships and the All-Stars challenge will be postponed and reviewed after a month.”



Hondina said PNGRFL is an organization that has been complying with all directives issued since day one and will continue to do so.

“Our game is loved and played by many throughout the country and as such we have a duty of care to extend this decision to our people to ensure compliance at all times,” he said.



Hondina appealed to everyone to adhere to all measures issued by the National Pandemic Controller’s Office as COVID-19 is here.



“Let’s all play our part in minimising the risks of transmission and please take care,” he added.