PNGRFL announce guidelines and rugby league calendar

The new measures are in line with the PNGRFL Strategic Plan 2019-2029 approved by the 6th PNGRFL Annual General Meeting in Lae in February 2019 and Governance Reforms approved by the 7 th PNGRFL Annual General Meeting in Port Moresby in June 2020.

The new model has been named the “New Ireland” model that contains requirements for affiliation for Member Associations and the establishment of new respective provincial rugby league boards.

Expressions of Interest (EoI) from interested leagues wishing to affiliate with the PNGRFL will open Friday 3rd of February 2023.

Upon receipt of the EoI, the PNGRFL will send relevant documents including the approved PNGRFL International and Domestic Calendar and assist interested member applicants with

compliance.

The process of properly establishing member associations, provincial league boards, confederate boards and their management structures has commenced.