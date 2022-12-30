PNGOC Year in Review

The PNGOC and its hardworking team have delivered the following events among others:

Queen’s Baton Relay

2022 Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games

2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Athlete Excellence Program

Trukai Fun Run auctions

PM’s Corporate Golf Challenge

SP Sports Awards

Launch of National Olympic Committee order of merit awards

Oceania Sports Education Program

PNG Sports Hall of Fame

Team PNG participated in two international multi-sport events, the 2022 Northern Marianas Pacific Mini-Games, where PNG finished on top; and the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where PNG was placed 35 out of 72 competing nations.

The PNGOC Games and Programs Division was able to hold and achieve some of its set events in 2022, with the delivery of a range of activities with the support of sponsors and partners.

In May, in collaboration with the Australian High Commission through its PacificAus Sports Program, the PNGOC was able to launch and carry out a two-part Sports Science and Sports Medicine Masterclass series.

The masterclass series aims to address the critical gap in Sports Science and Sports Medicine in Papua New Guinea by building up the capacity of local sports science and sports medicine practitioners, in particular sports physiotherapists, sports doctors, rehabilitation therapists and strength and conditioning coaches, as part of our 2021-2024 Team PNG Performance Strategy.

Midway into the year, PNGOC launched its inaugural National Olympic Committee order of merit awards. The awards ceremony was delivered as part of the PNGOC’s 60th Anniversary celebrations, and will be an annual event.

We acknowledge and thank the International Olympic Committee for the provision of six trophies that were presented to the six inaugural winners for their outstanding services to the PNG Olympic Committee, Team PNG, and the sports movement nationally and globally.

The awardees included:

Sir Henry ToRobert (Posthumous Award), the longest serving President of the PNGOC (29 Years)

Sir Mick Nades - For his passion for education, sport and support for athletes’ life after sport which has seen IBS support PNGOC and Team PNG for almost 2 decades;

Mel Donald – Former Shooting Athlete, current President of Shooting PNG, served on the PNGOC Board from 2004-2020 and saw the successful bid of the 2015 Pacific Games;

Tamzin Wardley – Former PNGOC Treasurer from 2022-2020, former President of PNG Yachting and Sailing, Chef de Mission to multiple Team PNG games, Vice President - Finance of the Pacific Games Council since 2016, and current PNG Weightlifting Treasurer and member of PNGOC Audit & Investment Committee;

Sydney Yates - Former swimmer and PNG representative, former President of PNG Swimming, former Chairman of Fundraising for the PNGOC for 22 years and current PNGOC Audit and Investment Committee member and advisor; and

Sir John Dawanincura - Instrumental in building the image, and sustaining the growth of the PNGOC since 1984 as its first paid employee, Secretary General for 26 Years and serving as President since 2012 until his final term in June 2024.

A series of activities and events continued mid-year towards December.

In acknowledging PNG Sporting icons and cap off the year, PNGOC held the 7th Edition of the PNG Sports Hall of Fame event on December 8th after a one-year hiatus.

Inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame class was Tau John Tokwepota from the Sports of Athletics, Veitu Diro from Netball and Basketball, while a first from the sport of Football (Soccer) and awarded posthumously was Joseph Turia.

The National Federations, sponsors, stakeholders, local business community and nation remain as key spokes in our venture for sustained success as we look to inspire Papua New Guinea through sporting excellence.

We will continue to work hard to create a competitive and safe environment for all those involved in sport as we turn our attention towards the 2023 Pacific Games in Solomon Islands and 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

We know our role and objectives within the PNG Sporting landscape and the broader Pacific Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games movements we serve, and the next decade presents an incredible opportunity for Team PNG to excel and shine on the international stage.