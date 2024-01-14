PNGOC supports sponsors in difficult times

In a message addressed to sponsors, partners and friends at the Brian Bell Group, CPL Group - PNG, and PNG Nambawan Trophy Limited, the PNGOC emphasises the sponsors' role not only as financial backers but as an integral part of the extended Olympic family.

Facing shared challenges, they stand united, fortified by a bond that goes beyond mere sponsorship.

Encouraging their followers and the broader community to join in, the Committee pledges solidarity as their sponsors embark on the journey of recovery.

They emphasised the strength of unity, the resilience of spirit, and the commitment to each other.

Addressing the sponsors directly, the Committee assures them that, just as they have supported athletes and the organization, the PNGOC will stand by them every step of the way.

The call to support local businesses echoes, portraying a collective effort to rebuild and recover.

In a message of hope, the Committee expressed readiness to celebrate and support sponsors as they open their doors once more, symbolizing a new chapter of hope and perseverance.