PNGOC pays tribute to Late Samu Sasama

Samu Sasama dedicated over three decades of his life to sports administration and education, serving in various capacities within the NSI and actively participating in sports. Notably, he represented Papua New Guinea in Rugby League as Kumul No. 35, showcasing his talent and dedication to the sport.

Samu held the esteemed title of World Athletics Level 3 Accredited Sprints Coach, highlighting his expertise in coaching athletes in the field of athletics. He was also a respected sports administrator and an educator within the Oceania Sport Education Program (OSEP), where he was undergoing training to become a Master Educator.

Samu Sasama's exceptional skills and knowledge made him the natural choice as the Sprints Coach for the Team PNG Athletics team leading up to the Sol2023 XVII Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

His recent involvement in the PNG Olympic Committee's Talent Identification/Youth Athlete Development program further demonstrated his commitment to nurturing young athletes. He also played a vital role in facilitating OSEP Courses in Goroka, contributing to the growth and development of sports education in the region.

Throughout his career, Samu Sasama trained numerous athletes in Athletics, some of whom went on to represent Papua New Guinea at the Olympic Games and achieved South Pacific Games Records. His impact on the sporting community in Papua New Guinea cannot be overstated.

In light of his immense contributions to sports and sports education in PNG, we pay tribute to Samu Sasama's legacy. May his soul Rest in Peace, and may his remarkable achievements continue to inspire future generations of athletes in Papua New Guinea.