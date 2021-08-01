PNGOC Marks 60 Years

It has experienced a long and colorful history through growth, transformation and changes in its name to what it is now known.

Since 1961, the mission of the committee was to develop the PNG athletes and prepare them for when they participated for and in major international multi-sports events in the Pacific Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games.

This action aimed at embodying and promoting the values and principles of friendship, respect, non-discrimination, solidarity and universality through sport.

PNGOC President, Sir John Dawanicura said in a statement: “As we look back on our impressive history over the last 60 years, we know we have so much to be proud of and so many reasons to celebrate this milestone”.

The organization started with a one-man show with John Dawanincura recruited as the first official employee in 1984. He is currently serving his last term as President of the PNG Olympic Committee.

In the six decades, the membership has grown from a few sports to 40 affiliated National Federations today. This period has also witnessed PNG and Team PNG with representation at 11 Olympic Games, 14 Commonwealth Games, 16 Pacific Games, 9 Mini Pacific Games, four Youth Olympic Games and four Commonwealth Youth Games.

Dawanicura said that of these events the hosting of three Pacific Games and the 2015 event hosted in Port Moresby was the highlight of them all.

“The hosting of these Games also capitulated the country forward in the development and establishment of sport facilities and structures on par within the region”, Sir John said.

As PNGOC commemorates 60 years of existence, this milestone has also presented an opportunity to re-energize and look into the future with a new vision, and 2021 heralds as an era of new beginnings while managing the expectations of living in the “new normal” in sports.