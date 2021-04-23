PNGOC launches new plan

The plan runs from 2021 to 2024, and has four key focus areas for the organisation, its members and stakeholThe planning process commenced in August 2020 through an external consultant, where there was an inclusive review and refinement process that involved national federations, athletes and coaches, working committees, board, management and staff.

Aligning itself to the ideals of the Olympic Movement, the PNGOC has refined its vision to “Inspire and unite Papua New Guinea through Sporting Excellence and Success”, whilst maintaining its values of Honesty, Excellence, Respect and Openness. The four key focus areas over the next four years are:

Excellence embodied and strategic partnerships;

Consistent success for Team PNG;

Develop the solidarity amongst and capability of national federations and athletes; and

Sport in society

Excellence embodied (Focus Area 1) is the continued upholding of standards, growth and sustainability, practicing inclusiveness and equity, cultivating the organisations experiences, and being a trusted and active partner with the PNG government as well as that of the international games movement.

The vision of consistent success for Team PNG (Focus Area 2) will be delivered through a detailed Team PNG Games Performance Strategy to ensure that Team PNG is the best performing Pacific team at all major multi-sport competitions it competes in.

National federations and their athletes (Focus Area 3) are given distinction to enhance their capacities and benefit from, and contribute to the organisation’s programs; and Key Focus Area 4 sees the PNGOC utilising and promoting sport as an enabler for sustainable development – Sport in society.

The 2021-2024 Strategic Plan is now available for perusal by the general public via the PNGOC website www.pngolympic.org/downloads.