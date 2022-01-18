PNGOC Awaits Federations

So far only four have applied. Athletics PNG, Basketball, Boxing and Va’a received funding last year under Team PNG’s performance strategy.

Those yet to apply must meet the requirements and follow procedures when applying for funding support.

This initial funding support from Kumul Consolidated Holdings (KCH) will assist the federations to stage national competitions that are in line with their selection process and criteria.

PNGOC is currently focussed on providing support to Federations that have submitted their list to athletes, before they are referred to PNG Sports Foundation and High Performance Sport PNG to conduct inductions, strength and conditioning, and training for their respective tournaments.