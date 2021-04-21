PNGLNG renews naming rights

The official announcement was made on Monday this week through a virtual signing ceremony in Port Moresby between ExxonMobil PNG and PNG Rugby Football League.

The sponsorship is a three year initiative that enables the PNG LNG to retain the Naming Rights of our national team, the PNGLNG Kumuls.

The PNGLNG Project and ExxonMobil started sponsoring the Kumuls team in 2013 to aid the development of rugby league in the various international competitions over the years and looks forward to international rugby league games starting in June leading up to the World Cup at the end of the year.

"We share the vision of PNGRFL and the National Government to support and develop the sporting code of rugby in PNG, and to see our national team, the PNGLNG Kumuls succeed and promote even higher standards for the game in PNG," said ExxonMobil PNG's Executive Director Production, Keith Kilian.

When welcoming the continued partnership with PNGLNG and ExxonMobil PNGRFL Board Chairman Sandis Tsaka said, "This year all international fixtures look promising and are on track to commence in June in Port Moresby leading up the World Cup showdown, at the end of the year.”

He said the tentative schedule for the PNGLNG Kumuls will see a Pacific Test against Fiji in June in Port Moresby and the PMX111 fixture in September, also in Port Moresby.

"These schedules are being closely monitored in line with the pandemic protocols and travel restrictions, "Tsaka said.