PNGFH engages with sports

PNGFH Association provides a number of basic health and clinical services for the public with a mission where women, girls, men and boys are free to make informed choices on Sexual Reproduction Health and Family Planning.

Recently the PNGFH Association was invited by NRL in PNG League Bilong Laif program to be part of the International Day of Sports for Development and Peace, held at the Sir John Guise stadium.

Namana Endos, Youth Volunteer worker with PNGFH Association said the organization has been around for the past 16 years and has become a leading advocacy for family planning throughout PNG.

She said lately there’s been a good number of youths especially who have come forward for counselling and clinics.