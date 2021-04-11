PNGFA undergoing changes

PNGFA General Secretary, Pius Letenge, said there is a lot of work currently in progress within the secretariat space.

While responding to recent media reports querying the financial status and dealings of PNGFA, Letenge is urging franchise owner Andrew Namuesh to consult PNGFA Secretariat for any concerns regarding PNGFA matters and this includes any concerns on the National Soccer League.

He further advised that, the Secretariat office is working very closely with the NSL Accounts division to finalise the 2020 NSL season financial expenditure report and this will be tabled for the NSL Board.

He admitted that running the NSL competition is expensive but was grateful to have a generous sponsor in Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited (KPHL), who came on board to support the men’s competition while the revamped Women’s National Soccer League is fully funded by FIFA under its Women’s Football Development Program.

Letenge said a lot of these are about redefining the secretariat operation to meeting OFC and FIFA legal compliance standards and requirements.

PNGFA secretary general further explained that, live-streaming of National Soccer League competition is what PNGFA will be looking at as an opportunity to develop contents for revenue generation. This is supported by OFC and FIFA, and has been trialed out at the Women’s Premier League.

The PNGFA General Secretary, while commending Namuesh for his support to football, especially sponsoring the major off-season soccer competition, the Wawens Cup, said it must be noted that PNG Football Association executive committee will soon sanction all championships and tournament.

(PNGFA President, John Kapi-Natto with his executives)