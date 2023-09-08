PNGFA signs Mou with Unitech

Among other things, the signing will now enable foresters at PNGFA with diploma to upgrade to degree or higher degree programs.

These programs will be accessed either at Bulolo University College or Unitech for the purpose of improving their work performance.

Unitech Head of Forestry Department, Dr. Cossey Yosi said, this year marks 61 years of quality Forestry Education in the country.

“We started in 1962 and today is 61 years of training and education in the country. And now on behalf of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Technology I thank the Ministry of Forestry, headed by Honourable Waiko and the MD for FA, Mr. John Mosoro for signing this initial Memorandum of Understanding between the PNG Forest Authority and University of Technology,” said Dr. Yosi

As part of the MoU, the Unitech third and fourth-year Forestry students will be taken on by the PNGFA during Christmas vacations for their 60-day Professional Work Experience (PWE) which is a mandatory requirement for students to be eligible to graduate.

“This is a milestone achievement for the university. Today the Vice Chancellor is asking 13 academic departments to work more with the communities so that the country will know that the university is contributing effectively to the country and the communities,” he added.

This partnership will also look at providing a cadetship program where PNGFA will recruit high performing students after completion of their studies.