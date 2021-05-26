PNGFA Set Guideline For ESP football

PNGFA president, John Kapi Natto announced this in front of Member Association Manager, Stanley Khanna to the meeting that the MOU will provide the guide to help them fix the ongoing football issue in East Sepik.

Currently three entities who claim to administer football in the province, the Sepik Soccer Provincial Association (SSPA), Sepik Futsal Association (SFA) and the Wewak Football Association.

Kapi Natto said PNGFA want to see one soccer body to run the administration of football in the province and then down to the districts.

“We cannot have one, two or three entities to run football in the province. It would be impossible and it would go against the PNGFA, OFC and FIFA good governance and transparency ethics,” he said.

Kapi Natto said the MOU would be sent to all groups including the ESP Provincial Government for their input before the PNGFA legal team finalizes the final MOU.

“It is important to note that these MOU is a guide to help disgruntled parties to come to agreement on the right path to move football forward,” he said.

Kapi Natto said if the parties don’t agree, PNGFA would be forced to apply normalization process to resolve the matter, which include dissolving or suspending all the football associations.

Once this is done PNGFA would appoint an interim caretaker administrator to manage football until a proper appointment of a caretaker is done.

Normalisation process is being used widely by OFC and FIFA to stabilize associations who have disputes or problems.