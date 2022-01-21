PNGFA Seeks Approval

PNG Football Association Competition Director, Roosje Suwae said PNGFA is looking to start the Women National Soccer League in March this year but it is subject to approval by the Controller.

Suwae said for any PNGFA sanctioned competition, PNGFA is requesting or calling on all players and officials to be vaccinated before they can participate in the competition.

“We understand vaccination is not compulsory, PNGFA has chosen this approach to get the players and officials and those involved in the competitions or its sanctioned activities to run without disruption.

“It is for our protection and for the protection of those we come in contact with during the course of the competition,” she said.

Ms Suwae added that the Competition Department want to ensure all these must be in place before the competition kicks off in March.