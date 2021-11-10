PNGFA Hopeful Of Resuming Comp

After submitting request to the National Pandemic Controllers Office, seeking conditional approval for the NSL Confederates to resume competition is pending, as they await a favourable response.

PNGFA Competition Director, Roosje Suwae, said the issue of getting players vaccinated before taking the field is also causing mixed reactions from players and team officials.

She explained that although was detrimental to the fate of the competition, this year, they respect the choice of individual players and will not force anyone to get the vaccine.

Suwae added that a special meeting with executives of all 14 clubs was held today to address the issue and would decide on the next option.