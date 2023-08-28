PNGFA expects ‘soft penalty’ from FIFA

When responding to media speculation that PNG’s participation in the FIFA sanctioned tournaments would be terminated because of not making it on time for its match in New Zealand and possibly missing out entirely on the tournament, PNGFA president John Kapi Natto said, the PNG’s participation won’t be terminated.

He said there are definitely going to be penalties for not turning up at the tournament on time and it’s up to FIFA to make the decision. However, Kapi Natto stated that there is no way PNG’s participation in the FIFA tournaments will be terminated.

He said, “It is up to the FIFA to take disciplinary actions. We’ll wait and hear from them. But definitely, we are not going to be terminated. It is whether they fined or cautioned us; they cannot suspend us because we have done nothing wrong. Removing us is not happening.”

Kapi Natto added that PNGFA is ready to hear from FIFA about the penalties but at the same time, prepared to give its account on the cause of the issues that resulted in them not making the tournament on time.

Pending the judiciary decision on the matter, Kapi Natto said PNG will still be participating in the OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier in New Zealand. The team has already fixed their passport and will play in their second match.

While affirming that the national men’s team will be participating in the Olympic Qualifier, Kapi Natto admitted that it was unfortunate. He said the cause of this incident will be investigated.

In conclusion, Kapi Natto said PNGFA will accept the decision from FIFA but provide its reason for not making it on time.

Papua New Guinea was due to play in the opening match at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 27, 2023, against New Zealand at Go Media Mt Smart Stadium, but did not make it on time, due to visa and passport protocols.