PNGFA condemns violence

Supporters of both teams, mostly drunkards invaded the field of play and confronted each other. The post-match incident was captured on video and shared on the Oceania Football official page.

The melee went on for a good 10 minutes before police arrived to contain the situation.

A very disappointed president, who was there to witness the final, said PNGFA has zero tolerance on violence of any form in the game thus has ordered for an immediate investigation and those found to have instigated the confrontation will be dealt with by the law.