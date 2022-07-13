PNG Women Set To Meet Vanuatu

After completing two successful training runs at Uprising Resort Hotel Football Park at Navua, Coach Demaine is happy stating that her girls are looking forward to competition in the 3-weeks in the Women FIFA World Cup 2023 qualifying tournament.

“We have quantity and quality players who have been around together for some time, which can get the team through in the first stage of the tournament.

“We now focus on Group Stages of the tournament where PNG will meet Vanuatu tomorrow (July 14) and Tahiti on Sunday (July 17) before thinking of what come before us," she said.

Coach Nicola said Vanuatu from observation is a very strong side, very fast and that was something PNG girls have been working on to contain them.

"We have the players ready for them come match day.”