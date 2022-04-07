PNG Women Set For First Match

Seychelles, after going down heavily to host Singapore 6-2, are expected to bounce back when they meet the Nicola Demaine-coached team.

PNG team had little preparation, including a practice match losing to Port Moresby Strikers Youth team 4-2.

The first batch left on April 5th while three players and an official were unable to travel due to passport issues.

One player stayed back due to illness but she is still part of the team.

Coach Nicola is not worried about the result but wants to use this tri-nations football tournament to work out her game plan and strategy in preparation for Nations Cup, which will be played in Fiji later in July.

The July tournament offers only one spot for Oceania region as New Zealand automatically qualifies as one of the co-hosts for 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Australia is the other host.

The Papua New Guinea squad for Tri-Nations Series in Singapore:

Margaret Joseph (Bara FC), Kesai Katome (Bara FC), Charlie Marip (Bara FC), Fidelma Watpore (Port Moresby Strikers FC), Lucy Maino (Port Moresby Strikers FC), Lavina Hola (Port Moresby Strikers FC), Yvonne Gabong (Port Moresby Strikers FC), Rayleen Bauelua (Port Moresby Strikers FC), Ramona Padio (Port Moresby Strikers FC), Asaiso Gossie (Goroka University), Faith Kasiray (NCD Hekari United FC), Shalom Waida (NCD Hekari United FC), Rumona Morris (NCD Hekari United FC), Sonia Embahe (NCD Hekari United FC), Marie Kaipu (NCD Hekari United FC), Meagan Gunemba (Poro FC), Olivia Upaupa (Tusbab Laidamon FC), Isabella Natera (Tusbab Laidamon FC), Sagude Zale (Tusbab Laidamon FC), Joan Uttie.

Match details:

8 April, 2022

Seychelles v Papua New Guinea

Jalan Besar Stadium

Kick-off: 8.30pm local (10.30pm PNG)

11 April, 2022

Singapore v Papua New Guinea

Jalan Besar Stadium

Kick-off: 8.30pm local (10.30pm PNG)