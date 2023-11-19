PNG women’s volleyball win opener

In the first match up, Tahiti beat Samoa 2019 Pacific Games silver medallists American Samoa 3-1.

In the afternoon’s next clash, PNG and Solomon Islands played out a thrilling five-set encounter with PNG edging the home side 3 sets to 2. PNG won the first two sets 25-18, 25-12 before Solomon Islands came back strongly to avoid a white wash to win the next two 25-18, 25-19. PNG held on to win 15-12 in the fifth set.

A relieved PNG captain, Lois Garena admitted that host Solomon Islands put up a strong challenge against them but thanked the team for holding together to win the final set.

In Saturday’s other women’s match, Samoa beat Tuvalu 3-0.

In the men’s competition, defending champions Tahiti beat Tuvalu, Tonga defeated Kiribati 3-0, Samoa eased past Solomon Islands 3-0 and Fiji beat American Samoa 3-1.

Fiji, who won bronze at Samoa 2019, were relieved to bounce back on day two after their opening day loss to Tahiti.

Volleyball continues on Monday at the Friendship Hall.