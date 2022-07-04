PNG Women’s Squad Named

After going through vigorous training program for the last six months, the team endorsed by PNGFA Executive Committee was released.

The team to be captain by Yvonne Gabong, the team includes veteran campaigners in Sandra Birum, Rumana Morris, Lucy Maino and former OFC Women Nations Cup Golden Boot winner Meagan Gunemba.

The full squad is: Faith Kasiray, Fidelma Watpore, Betty Sam (goalkeepers), Joelyn Aimi, Lavina Hola, Margaret Joseph, Lucy Maino, Isabella Natera, Olivia Upaupa, Shalom Waida, Serah Waida, (Defenders), Yvonne Gabong, Rayleen Bauelua, Kesai Kotome, Rumana Morris, Ramona Padio, Sandra Birum, Sonia Embahe, (Midfielders), Arnolda Dout, Asaiso Gossie, Meagen Gunemba, Marie Kaipu, Charlie Yanding, Zagude Zale, Georgina Kaikas (Forwards)

Travelling Officials; Vonnie Kapi Natto (GTM), Deslyn Siniu Team Manager, Nicola Demaine (Head Coach), Percy Mataio Assistant Coach, Edna Thomas Assistant Coach, Godrey Baniau (Goalkeeper coach), Susan Watpore (Kit Manager) and Gabi Hiparara (Physiotherapist)

National women Head Coach Nicola Demaine was happy with the squad saying the team is blended with experience players who know whats needed to get the job done.

“I am really happy with the blend of youth and experienced in the team. It’s great to welcome back players like Georgina Kaikas and Kesai Kotome, as well giving well earned opportunity players such as Lavina Hola and Olive Upaupa, who missed out in 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa,” Head Coach Demaine said.

She is aware of what is in store for PNG women team but is confident that her charges will do best against their opponent in their pool.