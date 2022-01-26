PNG vs West Indies In Q Final

‘Plate Competition’ consists of a series off knockout finals and playoff ranking matches for teams 9 to 16.



PNG has drawn the heavy hitters first up, matching up against hosts and ICC Test playing full member, the West Indies.

The Windies missed out on progression past the group stages and will no doubt be looking for a big win in front of their home fans.



The Garramuts are chasing a tournament first victory and will be no doubt looking to improve throughout this match particularly in the batting department.



Some exciting cricket maybe expected however as both nations are known for their unique flair, swagger and excitement that they play the game of cricket with islands vs islands. In this case its Pacific meets Caribbean.