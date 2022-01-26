 

PNG vs West Indies In Q Final

BY: Loop Sports
17:31, January 26, 2022
The group stages are done and dusted with the PIH PNG U19 Garramuts now entering Match-1, the Plate Competition ICC U19 World Cup 2022.

‘Plate Competition’ consists of a series off knockout finals and playoff ranking matches for teams 9 to 16.

 

 
PNG has drawn the heavy hitters first up, matching up against hosts and ICC Test playing full member, the West Indies.

The Windies missed out on progression past the group stages and will no doubt be looking for a big win in front of their home fans.
 
The Garramuts are chasing a tournament first victory and will be no doubt looking to improve throughout this match particularly in the batting department.
 
Some exciting cricket maybe expected however as both nations are known for their unique flair, swagger and excitement that they play the game of cricket with islands vs islands. In this case its Pacific meets Caribbean.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

