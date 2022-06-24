PNG Vs Fiji Match Predictions

Pacific nations are set to kick start their World Cup campaign when they take the field in the first Tests played in the Southern Hemisphere since 2019.

New Zealand will host Tonga in Auckland, while Samoa meet Cook Islands and Fiji faces Papua New Guinea in a Pacific Test double-header at Campbelltown Stadium tomorrow, June 25.

International rugby league returns tomorrow with a number of games, most importantly is the PNG Kumuls up against the Fiji Bati match.

These Pacific Tests are a welcome return after a COVID enforced break and the perfect entrée to the big State of Origin Game 2 clash. The Kumuls versus Bati match features some big NRL names like Viliame Kikau, Alex Johnston and Justin Olam, but there is a good sprinkling of lesser known players to follow and enjoy, which is half the point to these games.

Both sides haven’t gone for a big NRL name to coach them either. For PNG Kumuls Stanley Tepend is the new head coach after taking over from the very successful Michael Marum who took the Kumuls to new heights (and world ranking) and led the PNG Hunters to the Queensland Cup Premiership. Tepend is a former PNG International.

Fiji coach, Joe Dakuitoga is starting his third stint in charge of the national side he has also played for.Fiji certainly have a few big name players in Viliame Kikau and Maika Sivo, but back in 2018 PNG easily beat Fiji who had Jarryd Hayne in their side.

PNG have some NRL firepower of their own with try scoring machine, Johnston and arguably one of NRL’s top five centres in the past few seasons in Olam. Another area where the Kumuls have an advantage in is the halves. Lachlan Lam and the underrated Kyle Laybutt are a very good pairing for the Kumuls and have the edge on Fiji.

And of course the forwards will have a big say in the game, and Fiji having Kikau is a massive advantage with Tui Kamikamica and Tanne Milne are also be a big plus for Fiji.

The Kumuls forwards should be able to match it with the Fiji forwards to a degree, but as ever it comes down to discipline with the ball and penalty count.

Kumuls David Mead may be in for a tough night, who has announced he will make this game a swansong on his rep career.

If they get the discipline right and keep Kikau quiet, the Kumuls look like they have some points in them to sneak a win.