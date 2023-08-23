PNG U23 squad named for Olympic qualifier

The winner of the New Zealand tournament qualifies for the Summer Olympics 2024 in Paris, France.

The majority of the U23 men’s team were selected from the Premier Soccer League and are currently undergoing training for the New Zealand tournament.

Some notable players included in the squad are, Rex Naime, Bruce Tiempo, Joseph Waiwai, Solomon Rani and Obert Simon. They are also current senior national Men’s players but qualify through the age category.

The full squad is:

Adrian Redenut (Mungkas – PMSA), Alfred Tinge (Morobe Wawens), Charlies Hayes (FC Genesis), Lui Kativa (Mungkas – PMSA), Nigel Kiaka Jnr (Morobe Wawens), Joshua Urro (FC Genesis), Solomon Rani (Hekari United), Lee-Navu Faunt (Australia), Troy Dobbin (Gulf Komara), Joseph Waiwai (Port Moresby Strikers), Kule Leslie (Hekari United), Bruce Tiampo (Lae City), Ruach Wemin (Port Moresby Strikers), Hossain Kaio (Australia), Nathaniel Eddie (Hekari United), Jess Grese (Perth - Australia), Obert Simon (Hekari United), Joshua Mesulam (Kimbe), Rex Naime (Hekari United) Brendan Dogimab (Port Moresby Strikers)

The team officials: David Muta (head coach), Godfrey Baniau (goal keeper coach) and Gari Moka is team manager.