PNG U23 Faces Fiji in Olympic qualifier

The team's arrival in Auckland was followed by a swift transition to their accommodations at Roomie Apartment, located in Avondale at the heart of the city.

Team Manager Gary Moka expressed concern over the unresolved match between PNG and New Zealand, originally scheduled for August 27, 2023. The FIFA Judicial Bodies ruled the match in favor of New Zealand with a 3-0 scoreline due to its forfeiture by Papua New Guinea.

However, the team remains undeterred and determined to advance in the competition.

Despite the setback, Papua New Guinea is determined to progress in the OFC U23 Olympic Qualifier. Moka emphasized that the team's management has been unwavering in their support and motivation, urging the players to maintain their focus on the impending clash against Fiji.

In earlier matches, New Zealand secured the first semifinal spot by default, following the forfeiture by Papua New Guinea and a subsequent victory against Fiji with a score of 3-1. The upcoming PNG versus Fiji match holds significant importance as it will determine the final entrant into Pool A alongside New Zealand.

The top two teams from this pool will proceed to the crossover final, a pivotal step towards the ultimate grand final playoff.

The victor of the grand final playoff will earn the coveted qualification to the 2024 Summer Olympics, scheduled to take place in Paris, France, from July 24 to August 11, 2024.

As the PNG U23 MNT intensifies its training regimen, all eyes are on the impending showdown against Fiji to ascertain who will secure their spot in the prestigious global event.