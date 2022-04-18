PNG triumph in tri-nations

Ranked 49th in the world and fresh off a 9 nil win against the Seychelles, the visitors were clear favourites against a Singapore side on the night of the 11th, at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

When the final whistle went, however, the Lionesses in red had every right to feel that the 1-0 defeat was not deserved after a gutsy and gritty display that saw them hold their own.

The Lakatois, who are five-time Pacific Games champions, showed their mettle from the first minute with skilful play and quick touches in the midfield from midfielder Ramona Padio and forwards Marie Kaipu and Maegan Gunemba.

Deadlocked at the break, the Lionesses emerged from the dressing room with renewed desire and vigour, much to the delight of 2,344 spectators that boisterously cheered their every move.

Ultimately, in the 74th minute, Sonia Embahe scored the only goal for PNG, and held on to win the match.