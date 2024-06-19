PNG Touch Football teams Powered up

Over the weekend, Lae Biscuits Company, through its Brand – Pawa Drink, supported Team PNG’s preparations with 10x cartons of Pawa Drinks which the team can take after their training as they prepare for the World Cup.

This donation has followed the request from the PNG Touch Football Team.

PNG Open Women’s player Vavine Yore, representing the playing group, appreciates the kind gesture from Lae Biscuit Company. She said the support means a lot to them.

"On behalf of the players and team management, thank you Lae Biscuit Company. Every support goes a long way. This will help us in our preparation for the Touch World Cup and we have less than 30 days remaining before we travel to the tournament in Nottingham, England," said Yore.

The Touch Football World Cup in July 2024, would see PNG travelling with the largest contingent, which includes seven teams who will be competing in seven divisions. This includes three elite open division teams

Yore believes the kind gesture from the Lae Biscuit Company will motivate them in their reparation. She said, “This sponsorship is a good motivation for us."

Rebecca Bill representing the Lae Biscuit Company shared the company’s commitment to its community engagement programs through its brands. The company is happy to support team PNG.

The Touch Football Team has prepared its teams in each of the seven tournament divisions. The teams have undergone the necessary training, and are ready for the event.