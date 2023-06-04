PNG Touch Federation gears up for Pacific Games

The training started on Friday May 2nd with screening and testing with high performance and continued on Saturday with passing drills. Today, assessments will be made on game skills.

Running together on training are men and women's teams. The train on squad had both new and incumbent players. Following the completion of these training sessions, final squad will be named to represent the country at the Pacific Games.

The selection panel will pick players based on the points they score from screening and testing to Ball Drills training and then on the game day assignments.

All the points scored during the training will be calculated and totaling up to decide for players whom to be pick. Whoever scores the highest points from all the trainings will be given a nod into the squad.

This selection criteria will be used in picking both men and women’s teams. Like men, women’s team have gathered some promising talents in the camp. Most of them were selected from the recently hosted National Touch championships at Popondetta and Lae. Only one player joins the training squad from Brisbane, Australia.

The Women's Coach, Johannes Dame is positive that he can fill in the best team to deliver another Gold Medal for the country in this Pacific Games. Although he has only three experienced players in the camp who had appeared in the representative games before.

Dame said the PNG Touch Football Federation have done it before and is hopeful for another good cracker November and wins the Gold Medal for the country.

Coach Dame said, he has some hard time working with them. But expecting better outcome from his team.

The training closes today with match trials. Selection panel will go through the statistics they collected during these three days and come up with the team.

The final team will be announced in the next seven days after tomorrow’s training.