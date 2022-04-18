PNG TENNIS TEAMS ready for Mini Games

Although preparations haven’t been that ideal, the players will assemble this week for a few more hit-up games before they depart for the games which will be staged from the 17th to the 25th of June, 2022.

While effects of the COVID-19 pandemic may have disrupted training plans and lead up games for the athletes, PNG Tennis has finalized its men’s and women’s teams and would use the next couple of weeks to justify and fine tune game technics and fitness level.

When confirming the plans and lead up preparations for the teams this week, Port Moresby Tennis Association President Barbara Stubbings said PNG has got a very strong women’s team with two members based in Australia, and have already been exposed to higher competitions. Pacific tennis Queen Abigail Tere-Apisah will also make her comeback.

Stubbings said at this stage they are looking at bringing the girls from Sydney, Violet and Patricia, and hopefully Patrick for the men’s team, to Port Moresby for a hit-up and hopefully lift the level of competition.

She said they are hoping to bring up the coaches from Australia for a few weeks as well.

When giving a brief outlook of the plans and expectations from the teams, Stubbings said the girls have dominated tennis for quite sometime now. This time they will face competition from Samoa; the Northern Marianas at home will be super competitive and the Cook Islands have got some young ones coming through as well.

“For the boys, Northern Marianas were super strong at the last Pacific Games. They took gold at the team’s event and PNG got the silver. Again the PNG boys have to work extra hard to take it to them.

“After the Mini Games, the next target will be the Pacific Games in Honiara in 2023, as well as looking to get the juniors to the West Pacific Regional Championships but all dependent of the borders of the pacific island countries,” Stubbings said.