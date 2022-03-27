PNG Take Out Series

PNG 283/7

Nepal 278/8

PNG also claimed the awards for;

Player Of The Match - Lega Siaka

Player Of The Series - Charles Amini

PNG completed a 2-0 series win against Nepal after defeating the host by three wickets on Saturday.

PNG reached 279 runs target set by Nepal in 48.4 overs losing seven wickets in a match played at TU Cricket Ground in Kathmandu.

Lega Siaka top-scored for PNG at 90 runs off 102 balls smashing 12 fours and a six as Riley Hekure (not out) and Sese Bau contributed 48 and 38 runs respectively.

Sompal Kami and Pawan Sarraf grabbed three and two wickets respectively for Nepal.

Earlier, electing to bat first after winning the toss, Nepal posted 278 runs losing eight wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. Dipendra Singh Airee top-scored at 105 runs off 140 balls as Dev Khanal made 72 runs.

Alei Nao of PNG sent three Nepali batsmen back to the pavilion.

Earlier on Friday, PNG defeated Nepal by six runs.

Meanwhile the Cricket PNG has to be able to send a team to the ICC East Asia Pacific Qualifiers to be hosted in Bali Indonesia in July 2022 along with Samoa and Indonesia, to qualify for the first ever ICC Female Under 19 World Cup in 2023.