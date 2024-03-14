PNG striker Tommy Semmy withdraws

The team left for Sri Lanka on Wednesday March 13, 2024, to participate in the FIFA Pilot Project friendly tournament. The team will have a four-day camp in Brisbane, Australia enroute to Colombia, Sri Lanka.

Semmy withdrew from the Sri Lanka trip due to his Melbourne Knight FC's commitment. Head coach Warren Moon has replaced Semmy with Joseph Waiwai.

Moon initially omitted the Komolong brothers Alwin and Felix, and the former national team skipper Raymond Gunemba from the final team. Semmy pulling out from the team is another significant blow for the team given his experience at the international level.

The team departed in two separate groups where they will meet up with coach Moon in their camp in Australia.

Moon’s initial squad includes - Goal Keepers - Ronald Warisan and Dave Tomare. Backs - Vagi Koniel, Daniel Joe, Godfrey Haro, Kenneth Ara, Karo Kila, Kolu Kepo, Philip Steven, Sylvester Luke, and Peter Dabinyaba Jnr

Midfielder – Emmanuel Simon, Yagi Yasasa, Troy Dobbin, Oberth Simon, and Patrick Aisa. Forwards - Nigel Dabinyaba, Obert Bika, Ati Kepo, Lee Faunt Navu, Jess Grese, and Rex Naime.

Moon concluded that the Sri Lanka trip is a major breakthrough for PNG football to compete with other nations around the globe through FIFA Series Sri Lanka edition. It is a big year ahead for the PNG men’s national team.