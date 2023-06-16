PNG Sporting Partners shine at Team Up Folktale Oscars

Celebrating their groundbreaking work in video production, the awards recognize the partners' exceptional storytelling and their ability to showcase the impact of their programs through captivating videos.

The winners of the Team Up Folktale Oscars were announced, and PNG's Basil Jofari from Kicks 4 Kokoda took home the prestigious "Best Presenter" award. Additionally, Joyce Koiari from Inclusive GymBad - PNG secured the title of "Best Director." These exceptional individuals have demonstrated their remarkable skills and dedication to their craft.

While congratulating the winners, it's essential to acknowledge the sporting partners who were nominated as finalists, showcasing the incredible talent and diversity among the participants.

The Team Up Folktale Oscars primarily focus on programs that utilize #Sport4Development initiatives in PNG and the broader Asia-Pacific region. These programs aim to make a lasting impact on the lives of young people, women and girls, and individuals with disabilities. Australia takes immense pride in supporting these initiatives and contributing to positive change in the region.

Team Up extends its congratulations to partners from Fiji, PNG, Tonga, Samoa, Vanuatu, and Nauru for their nominations and award wins. Their outstanding work and commitment to video production and storytelling have earned them well-deserved recognition.

This year's Team Up Folktale Oscars ceremony took place virtually through Zoom hubs across the Pacific. This unique format allowed partners from various locations to come together and celebrate their ongoing dedication to capturing the impacts of their programs through the innovative mobile video storytelling app, Folktale.

Special gratitude is extended to the guests who contributed to the ceremony's success. Juan Zhang, the Assistant Director for Public Diplomacy programs at the Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and David Lloyd-Lewis, co-founder of Folktale, played vital roles in presenting the awards and supporting the event.

Their work in video production has not only entertained but also inspired viewers, emphasizing the profound impact of sport and development programs in the Asia-Pacific region. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees for their remarkable achievements and contributions.