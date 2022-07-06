PNG, SI and Tahiti Name Squads

This is an international football championship organized by the OFC for the women’s national teams of the Oceania region, with Fiji hosting from 13-30th July.

The tournament will serve as Oceania's qualifiers to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. With New Zealand having already qualified automatically for the World Cup as a co-host, they won't participate in the tournament.

PNG named its side last weekend and Head Coach, Nicola Dermaine is happy with the blend of youth and experienced.

A vastly experienced coach with recent history in New Zealand and Australia, Demaine took the job on with a good knowledge of the talent available, thanks to her previous role with the PNG U15 girls’ side.

“I like the squad I have seen so far. There’s a nice blend of experience and new, younger players.”

Yvonne Gabong will captain the PNG side, the team includes veteran campaigners in Sandra Birum, Rumana Morris, Lucy Maino and former OFC Women Nations Cup Golden Boot winner, Meagan Gunemba.

PNG come off a strong campaign at the last OFC Women’s Nations Cup in 2018, earning a third-place finish after powering past New Caledonia 7-1 in the play-off for third.

Neigbouring Solomon Islands have named a 22-player squad, Coach Batram Suri has called up a team of entirely domestic-based players for the tournament.

Solomon Islands have been drawn in Group C alongside Fiji and New Caledonia. They will begin their campaign against Fiji on Thursday, July 14, before facing New Caledonia in their second group stage fixture on Wednesday, July 20.

Tahiti have also named a 22-player squad. Coach Stéphanie Spielmann has included a mixture of domestic-based players as well as those based in France, India and the United States.

Tahiti have been drawn in Group B alongside PNG and Vanuatu. The Vahine Ura will begin their campaign against top-ranked PNG on Sunday, July 17, before facing Vanuatu in their second group stage fixture on Wednesday, July 20.

The top two teams from each of the three groups, along with the two best third-placed finishers will qualify for the quarter finals with the final set for Saturday, July 30.