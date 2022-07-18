PNG Secures Quarter Final Spot

Ramona Padio’s first-half penalty and Meagen Gunemba’s second-half breakaway finish ensured PNG advance as group winners despite Tahiti’s late penalty.

Both sides peppered each other’s goal with long range strikes early on, Hinavainui Malfatti hitting the target for Tahiti while Gunemba and Rayleen Bauelua tried their luck for PNG.

PNG’s pace in attack caught out Tahiti’s defence and goalkeeper Camille Andre upended the advancing Charlie Yanding, leaving Solomon Islands referee Shama Maemae with no choice but to point to the spot.

The responsibility was left for Padio, four years after scoring a penalty in PNG’s 3-1 previous tournament win over Tahiti, to find the target from 12 yards yet again to give PNG the lead 1-0 at halftime.

PNG nearly punished Tahiti immediately after the break as they went on an early second-half onslaught.

Padio had a chance for her brace while Gunemba twice tested Andre’s confidence in the Tahiti goal, while Tahiti remained dangerous, Kiani Wong’s 25-yard strike well tipped over by Sam.

The game was then marred by a serious looking injury to Tahiti’s Kohai Mai before they were yet again caught out by PNG’s pace in attack.

On this occasion it was Gunemba who raced clear, latching on to Yanding’s through ball before finishing clinically for 2-0.

PNG head coach Nicola Demaine: “I would have been happier with more goals obviously I feel like our performance deserved to have a bigger scoreline.

“We weren’t that happy with our performance in that last game (3-1 win over Vanuatu) although obviously happy with the points. We wanted to come here and show that we can play, we are well organised and a force to be reckoned with. I felt like we showed that today.”

There was however late drama, Tahia Tamarii scoring from the penalty spot after Lavina Hola was adjudged to have fouled Malfatti in the box but PNG held on to win the game and the group, 2-1.

The final game in Group B is on Wednesday, July 20 when Tahiti faces Vanuatu with both teams hunting for a positive result to ensure safe passage into the last eight.