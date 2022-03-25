PNG seal last semi-final spot in OFC World Cup qualifiers

It was the Bula Boys who struck first courtesy of a 12th minute finish from Tevita Waranaivalu, but the midfielder went from hero to zero when he was sent off half an hour later for a dangerous tackle.

Then in first half stoppage time, Hekari United forward Ati Kepo scored to level the match at 1-1, which would have been enough for PNG to progress thanks to a superior goal difference.

Star striker Tommy Semmy put the result beyond doubt with a sharp finish in the 63rd minute to set up a semi-final showdown against Group A winners Solomon Islands.

In the early match, a hat-trick from teenage prodigy Raphael Lea'i inspired Solomon Islands to a 3-1 victory over Tahiti.

The 18-year-old Henderson Eels forward opened the scoring in the 20th minute before Alvin Tehau drew Tahiti level at 1-1 six minutes later.

Lea'i put the Bonitos back in front seven minutes into the second half before completing his hat-trick deep into stoppage time.

The Melanesian side had opened the tournament with a 2-0 win over the Cook Islands last week, but the result was voided after Vanuatu and then the Cooks were forced to withdraw from the tournament following an outbreak of Covid-19.

