PNG runner-up at Nations Cup

The game was a thrilling rematch of the tournament's first match, where Singapore suffered a narrow 50-52 defeat to Papua New Guinea.

The first 15 minutes of the game were fiercely contested, with both teams refusing to give an inch. However, midway through, Singapore made some errors, allowing Papua New Guinea to edge ahead and claim the first quarter with a two-goal lead (18-16).

The second quarter was dominated by Singapore, with the home team overpowering their rivals through solid defensive play.

Despite some errors creeping into Singapore's game during the third quarter, Papua New Guinea couldn't capitalise. Instead, Singapore's sustained defensive pressure enabled them to win the third quarter by three goals, further extending their lead (48-37).

The final quarter was tense for Singapore, as they experienced a higher turnover count and more missed shots than previous quarters. In the final quarter, Papua New Guinea mounted a strong comeback, winning 19-11.

However, it wasn't enough, as Singapore secured the victory by three goals to capture the Mirxes Nations Cup 2023 title.

Singapore's previous Nations Cup victory was in 2007, when they defeated Trinidad and Tobago 56-32 in the finals.

Reflecting on her team’s performance against Papua New Guinea, Singapore national coach Annette Bishop expressed her pride in her team’s resilience, stating: “They were brilliant. They stuck together and stuck to the task. Papua New Guinea were coming at us, but we stood tall, and that was what we had to do; minimise our errors and then just grow our game.”

In the other placing matches, Cook Islands secured 3rd place at the Mirxes Nations Cup after narrowly defeating Canada by a single goal 49-48, in a highly intense final few minutes.

The final standings at the tournament: Singapore, Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands, Canada, Singapore A and Sri Lanka