PNG rugby league on right path: JT

‘JT’ joined the Fone Haus team in PNG as their new ambassador in a live in house launch via Zoom early this week.

During the video launch, Thurston spoke fondly of the how influential rugby league is in the lives of Papua New Guineans.

He said having the PNG Hunters in the Queensland Intrust Super Cup is a big step towards the process of getting a PNG team to the NRL Competition in the not too distant future.

Thurston stated that over past years till today, PNG had guys like Marcus Bai, Adrian Lam, David Mead and Justin Olam playing in the NRL and that is providing pathways for the next generation through the PNG Hunters development program.

On the upcoming Rugby League World Cup, Thurston said the PNG Kumuls have done well in recent world cups and will continue to build on that success.

Thurston added the Hunters pathway will provide more realistic opportunities for young PNGeans to play at the highest level.