PNG Rugby League On Right Path

JT joined the Fone Haus team in PNG as their new ambassador in a live in house launch via zoom early this week.

During video launch Thurston spoke fondly of the how influential rugby league is in the lives of Papua New Guineans.

He said having the PNG Hunters in the Queensland Intrust Super Cup is a big step towards the process of getting a PNG team to the NRL Competition in the not too distant future.

Thurston said over past years till today,PNG had guys like Marcus Bai,Adrian Lam,David Mead and Justin Olam playing in the NRL and that’s providing pathways for the next generation through the PNG Hunters development program.

On the upcoming Rugby League World Cup,Thurston said the PNG Kumuls have done well in recent world Cups and will continue to build on that success.He said not long ago Tonga beat the Australia Kangaroos so he can’t see why not in the not too distant future will see PNG National team Kumuls taking it to the no.1 rugby league nations around the globe being,England,New Zealand and Australia.

In conclusion Thurston believed with such a massive footprint in PNG with rugby league, it’s only a matter of time before we see them in the NRL Competition.