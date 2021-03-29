PNG Rugby League Program Launched

‘The Growing and Supporting Rugby League in Papua New Guinea’ is a three-year program aimed at developing pathways for Pacific teams to play in high-level Australian competitions.

It also will ensure emerging PNG athletes benefit from high performance coaching and training with a focus on female athlete development.

The event was attended by PNG Hunters Chair, Stan Joyce, PNG Hunters Coach, Mathew Church, former PNG Kumuls, Mark Mom and john Wilshere, PNG Orchid, Amelia Kuk, High Commissioner to Australia, John Kali.

Other attendees included Queensland Rugby League Chairman Bruce Hatcher and QRL Managing Director, Rob Moore.

PNGRFL CEO, Stanley Hondina, spoke at the launching via video conferencing.