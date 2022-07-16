PNG Ready For Tahiti

After putting up a strong fight against a fast paced Vanuatu side 3-1 on Thursday in their first match of the OFC Women’s Nations Cup, the Nicola Demaine side is hopeful to come out on top against Tahiti in the Group B match tomorrow. Captain Meagan Gunemba will lead her force like she did in the match with Vanuatu and will depend on her forwards to fire on.

Injuries is also a concern in the camp as Georgina Kaikas and Faith Kasiray have fallen to injuries after the Vanuatu match, with Coach Demaine expected to change the line-up against Tahiti.

PNG though stamped as favourites in the tournament the Tahitians shouldn’t be taken lightly.

PNG Team Coach, Nicola Demaine says in result wise they did get the win against Vanuatu but on performance, there are some things the ladies need to polish up on.

“There are things we will want to work on to ensure we do perform better in the next game. It has been unknown, we haven’t got any chance to look at Tahiti but we know they have had a look at us.

“We will make sure to stick to our game plan, which we are confident is enough to see us through, but the players need to problem solve on the field as the game unfolds,” Coach Demaine said.

The Tahiti team are optimistic for their exciting squad assembled by head coach, Stéphanie Spielmann.

Tahiti team’s tour of France in February this year, helped to shape the current unit made up of domestic players and those playing their trade in France and the United States.