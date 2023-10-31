PNG Ports, Digicel Reds snatch victory

After 18 weeks of touch football played between various organisations the finals of the 2023 Touch Football Staff Wellness Program was played under much speed and intensity.

The Cup finals were a family affair between PNG Ports Corporation Blue and White. In the Plate finals, the National Youth Development Authority took on a tough Digicel Reds side, who came out victors 9-5 to claim the plate title.

The Cup Finals saw PNG Ports White edge PNG Ports Blue in a one-point thriller winning 8-7.

During the season games were played under the lights of the Sir John Guise Stadium, allowing participants to not only play, but practice a healthy and active lifestyle, inclusivity, and positive change in the community through Touch Football.

This is an initiative of the Touch Football Staff Wellness Program promoted by the Wantok Touch Football Association.