PNG Pepes undefeated

There were many intense matchups on the third day of the tournament as host Singapore went the distance against a resilient Canadian team, Sri Lanka secured their first victory of the week, and PNG continued its dominance.

In the day’s second game, PNG Pepes delivered a dominant performance against the Singapore A team to make it three wins out of three for the week. Singapore A is a development side.

The first three quarters belonged to PNG as they dictated the pace of the game, winning each quarter by six goals, resulting in a 45-23 lead.

Although the Singapore A team made a strong comeback in the final quarter, winning 15-9, PNG maintained their lead and secured the overall victory 52-40.

Pepes co-captain, Maddison Siyvia, attributed their strong performance to their teamwork, saying: “I think we work really hard on and off the court to get the connections. We’ve all grown really fond of each other, and that helps with the connection on court.”

In the other matches, 26th-ranked Singapore went up against Canada, emerging victorious with a 50-44 score line after a physical 60-minute contest.

The first match was another physical battle as Sri Lanka faced the Cook Islands, with the Asian champions clinching their first win of the Mirxes Nations Cup, triumphing by 11 goals (63-52).

Today’s fixtures (25 October)

3pm SGT: Canada vs Cook Islands

5pm SGT: Papua New Guinea vs Sri Lanka (7pm PNG Time)

7pm SGT: Singapore vs Singapore A