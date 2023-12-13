PNG Partners New Caledonia in Sports

This agreement would help PNG identify the type of facilities New Caledonia used, and the type of coaching and training they engaged with for their preparation for Pacific Games.

CEO of PNG Sports Foundation Albert Veratau said, “If you cannot beat them, you work with them and this Sports Corporation Agreement would help PNG in its sporting endeavours, especially in the growth and development of sports. “

He added, “New Caledonia has access to world-class facilities, being trained by France athletes through their political ties. PNG could use this Sports Corporation Agreement to explore opportunities in Europe especially in football and Rugby.”

Under this agreement, Veratau further said New Caledonia’s Minister for Sports, Culture and International relationship will be travelling to Papua New Guinea during the 8th PNG Games early next year.

“When the minister comes, we will have dialogue. We will know what we do right and what we do wrong. What facilities do they have that we don’t, and what areas we need to work on,” said Veratau.

This marks the beginning of a new journey in sports between the two countries and is expected to have positive impacts on sports for both countries.