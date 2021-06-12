PNG Palais’ travel denied

World Rugby is working with PNG Rugby to try to re-arrange the travel plans, so that the team can take part in the qualifier.

National development manager for PNGRFU, Ian Liveras, said: “We are working with PNG Rugby and World Rugby and will ensure our players get to attend the qualifiers in the next few days.”

Upon the team’s return from the Olympic qualifiers, they will get back into training in preparation for upcoming international matches.

These include Oceania championships and the Rugby World Cup event in 2023. He says the Oceania 7s is still pending though, and is a qualifier to the Oceania Games.

Liveras said: “We have a big year ahead in terms of what can happen and getting the team ready will be one of our many focus areas.”

With 21 out of 24 teams confirmed for Olympic Games, the final qualification event that will be held in Monaco on June 19 to 20, where the remaining two women’s and one men’s team will secure their tickets to Tokyo for the Olympic Games.

(PNG Palais file picture)