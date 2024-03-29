PNG Palai star joins Doves

Doves are expected to raise their game to a whole new level with the inclusion of PNG Palai Esther Gigimat as she adds experience and flare to the team in their quest for the cup title.

Gigimat who will don the Doves colors for the first time in this sevens tournament, said she wants to give her best to the club and see the club win. She also wants to see the team go out there and have fun on the field.

“It’s been challenging because it’s a new team I have joined but there is a lot of talents in the team and I want to give my best. For me, it’s not about winning, it’s about having fun out there,” said Gigimat.

Gigimat is grateful to have been part of the team and is anticipating a great outing form the side in the 2024 Niu Power Sports Tok Rugb Sevens Tournament. She also expects great rugby from other teams in the tournament.

Gigimat also urged the young ones to give their best in the tournament and be themselves.

The Niu Power Sports Tok Rugby Sevens Tournament starts on March 29 and will run for the next two days ending on 31 March.

For the first two days, matches will be played at the spirited home of Rugby Bava Park, and the finals at Sir John Guise Stadium on the third day.