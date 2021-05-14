PNG Orchids get new chair

Yogi’s appointment was endorsed by the PNG Rugby Football League HR & Management committee and has been rectified by the PNGRFL Board.

“She is a government affairs advisor at Oil Search and an outstanding athlete herself having represented Papua New Guinea in canoeing in several Pacific Games,” PNGRFL Chairman, Sandis Tsaka said.

“As an experienced geoscientist, Okaro brings an exciting set of values and unique skillset that complements her sporting experience.”

She replaces outgoing Chair, Ruth Waram, who as the inaugural chair did a tremendous job to grow the Orchid’s brand and the women’s game in PNG.

“The PNGRFL Board, management and staff welcomes Yogi and we look forward to building on the relationship with Oil Search and to the exciting times ahead in particular the upcoming World Cup,” Tsaka said.

Meanwhile, Yogi while thanking Oil Search and PNGRFL on her appointment said she will carry on the important mission in promoting further inclusion of women and girls in the game of rugby league.

“2021 represents a significant year for rugby league, with the World Cup scheduled for October. I look forward to working closely with Stanley Hondina, PNGRFL CEO and his team to help prepare our Orchids over the next few months.”

Tsaka said further details of the Oil Search PNG Orchids international fixtures this year will be released in the coming days after the EMB has met.

“We will also announce the appointment of the new Oil Search PNG Orchids Coach and their Patron,” he said.