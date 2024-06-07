PNG in NRL must be merit-based, says Marape

The PM also talked about economic benefits of a PNG team in the NRL competition.

Prime Minister Marape’s statement would address any misunderstandings regarding PNG’s NRL bid being contingent on support from Australian government aid.

“I want to state that we don’t expect an NRL team to be given on a golden plate. We must have a competitive bid that outruns the other competitors on the table of NRL’s consideration,” said the Prime Minister.

He stated that since the NRL is a business franchise, PNG’s bid must also be treated as a franchise case. This means the corporate sector’s support is crucial, not only for securing the bid, but also for sustaining the team in the future. Furthermore, he acknowledged that while the Australian Government supports sports in PNG and the Pacific as part of community building, he was unaware of the source of the reported $600 million (Aussie Dollars) support for PNG’s NRL team, which is said to come from the Australian Government.

“I don’t know where this programme is coming from as this has not been part of the two countries' deep conversations,” said the Prime Minister. “Of course, our proposal for a rugby team will need support from them, but we don’t intend to depend on them entirely.”

Prime Minister Marape also highlighted that the PNG bid team is diligently working, with support from Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd (KPHL). They are fully aware that they cannot depend on Australian Government support 100 percent.

Rather, we must have a full business case not just to win the bid but more importantly to run the team year in and year out, going forward,” he said.

While emphasising the popularity of rugby league in the country, the Prime Minister noted that rugby should not just be a social event, but can serve as a strategy to unite the country. He also stressed that PNG’s bid must include a junior academy and pathway for rugby league sports development, for both female and male teams.

Prime Minister Marape also talked about economic benefits to PNG of an NRL team.

This is more than an NRL team - this is creating new opportunities for the wider PNG, including promoting our image to global markets,” the PM concluded.