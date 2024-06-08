PNG not ready for NRL, says Jones

She told Australian media that there were far more important issues for Australia to address with PNG than giving them a NRL Team.

“I just returned from Port Moresby. I had a three-day trip to PNG, and I’ve been hearing a lot about the NRL team that they’re setting up. From what I heard on the ground from people in PNG, I don’t think they want a NRL team there.

“A NRL team might be an embarrassment on the country because they don’t have any feeder pathways. There is no NRL going through schools, there’s no sport education because they’re finishing at year six.

“So the Australian government is funding $600 million, putting into PNG, yes it buys us safety, sure. But the people of PNG, I don’t think they want this NRL team because I don’t think they’re going to be proud of the result.”

This critique and others have brought a lot to consider but PNG is determined to get the team into NRL.

While brushing the aside the reports that Australian government has pledged huge sum of money into this, Marape has called on corporate sponsors to get behind the cause and support the bid.