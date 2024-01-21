PNG Lewas defend Pacific Cup Title

The match was played this afternoon (21.01.024) in New Zealand.

The Lewas' fielding was outstanding with Noani Vare making a couple of good catches while Sibona Jimmy did wonders with the bat to lead the PNG side to victory.

After successfully defending the championship title, Lewas captain Brenda Tau said: "We were defending champions and we came here to defend our title and we did well and defended the title.”

She added that the PNG side fielded well throughout the tournament.

They came in prepared and executed their fielding skills throughout the tournament. The Lewas is praised for its effort in both fielding and Bating.

Sibona Jimmy claimed the Player of the Match in the grand final.